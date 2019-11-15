NBA game postponed due to COVID-19

The Houston Rockets NBA season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder today has been postponed.

This follows coronavirus cases and James Harden’s violation of the NBA’s Covid-19 protocols left the Rockets without the league-mandated eight players available.

In a statement the NBA announced the postponement that said three Rockets players had returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive and that four other players were quarantined because of contact tracing.

The release also said that Harden was unavailable for the game because of a violation of health and safety protocols after video of the disgruntled star surfaced on social media where he was without a mask at a crowded party in a private event last night.

A ninth player was unavailable for the game because of an injury, leaving the Rockets without enough players to play today.

[Source: TVNZ]