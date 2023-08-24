Naivalurua wins top awards at FIBA Congress

[Source: FIBA Basketball / Website]

Basketball Fiji’s President, Ioane Naivalurua, was honored with the prestigious “President’s Award for 2023” at the FIBA Awards ceremony held during the XXII FIBA Congress in Manila.

This award, the final of the 13 awards presented, recognized the outstanding leadership and contributions of the leaders of National Federations from each of FIBA’s 5 continents.

Naivalurua’s dedication, hard work, and positive impact on basketball over the past 5 years were acknowledged and celebrated by FIBA President Hamane Niang.

Basketball Fiji is fortunate to have an exceptional leader who is visionary, hardworking, humble, and motivational.