Latvia lights out in impressive World Cup debut victory

Latvia started their maiden FIBA Basketball World Cup campaign in impressive fashion by defeating Lebanon 109-70 to get the action underway in Group H.

As one of four tournament debutants, Latvia showed no signs of nerves as they put on a show in front of over 5,000 supporters including keen onlooker Kristaps Porzingis.

Turning point: Latvia relied on their three-point shot early and it paid off, as they knocked down 11 triples in the first half to open up a 25-point lead at halftime – using an early 15-0 burst to take control. Dairis and Davis Bertans combined to make six of those threes to help give Latvia a big cushion and put the game already out of reach after 20 minutes.

TCL Player of the Game: Dairis Bertans produced an efficient performance with a game-high 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting from three-point range along with 4 assists and 0 turnovers in only 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Roland Smits added 17 points and 7 rebounds on 8-of-12 from the field as Latvia had 11 different players on the scoresheet including seven in double figures.

Stats don’t lie: A huge difference in the game was converting three-pointers, as Latvia outscored Lebanon by 33 points from behind the arc (18 threes for Latvia compared to seven for Lebanon). The victors also dished out 34 assists and only committed five turnovers in a tidy display.

Bottom line: Latvia have made history in their first ever appearance at a World Cup by getting their first win to begin 1-0 in Group H. They will look to continue to make history by stringing together another win in their next game against France on August 27.

Lebanon, meanwhile, start 0-1 in the group and their task does not get any easier as they come up against Canada in their next encounter.

They said: “We were very serious from the beginning and for the entire game. One historical moment for Latvian basketball, first time ever in a World Cup and first win ever. That’s why I told the guys to celebrate this moment. Thanks to our fans who were amazing from the very beginning when the team arrived at the arena. They created an unbelievable atmosphere on the court. At the moment of the national anthem and from the very first basket, they created an unbelievable atmosphere that will stay forever in my best memories.” – Latvia coach, Luca Banchi

“I was happy about today’s game. It was a very good team game, and we played as a team. We played a very physical basketball. This is best way we need to play.” – Latvia forward, Rolands Smits

“Congrats for Latvia. If you check the numbers, they were amazing from three-point and under the basket. They finished the game committing five turnovers. They had full control on the game.” – Lebanon coach, Jad El Hajj

“It was a tough game. Latvia were a great team and they came out ready, made a lot of shots. We were prepared that they were going to shoot on a high percentage field goal, but tonight they hurt us, and we got to learn from it, watch the video and come back tomorrow ready.” – Lebanon guard, Sergio El Darwich