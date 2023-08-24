Canada stun France in dominant fashion

[Source : Fiba basketball/ Facebook]

Canada dazzled their way to an eye-popping 30-point victory over powerhouse France, 95-65 to state their intentions on the opening day.

12,091 fans packed into Indonesia Arena to witness an early clash of the titans in Group H, but Canada stole the spoils with a sensational display to open their FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 campaign in style.

The star guard took over in the second half to fuel an impressive performance and put Canada in the early driving seat for a place in the Second Round.