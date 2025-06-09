Baravilala reflects on tough PNG round as Bula FC eyes improvement

Adapting to life away from home and confined conditions in Papua New Guinea has been one of the biggest lessons for Extra Bula FC in Round Two, according to player Filipe Baravilala.

The squad recently returned from PNG, where they faced not only competition on the field but also the challenge of extended hotel stays and limited movement during their time abroad.

Baravilala says the experience tested the team mentally, especially being away from family and familiar surroundings.

“Being away from home has been a factor for us, especially being out of our country. We really tried our best to adapt to it.”

He added that players relied on team bonding activities in camp to stay mentally sharp.

“We try to enjoy ourselves, play cards and just hype each other up in the hotel. We knew it was going to be hard because we were away from our families, but we are there for business. At the end of the day, we have to give our best on the field and maintain professionalism in camp.”

Despite the off-field challenges, Baravilala described Round Two as an exciting and valuable learning experience.

He believes the team is gradually improving, particularly in implementing game plans laid out by the coaching staff.

With six rounds still ahead, Bula FC will look to build on lessons learned in PNG as they continue their campaign.

The Bula FC will take on Vanuatu United in their next game on the 22nd of this month.

The match will air LIVE on FBC 2.

