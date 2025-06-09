Badminton a potential Olympic sport for Fiji

Badminton Fiji representative Abel Caine believes Fiji has strong potential to compete at the Olympic Games if athletes are given proper training and development.

Speaking during a recent competition at Yat Sen Secondary School in Suva, Caine said the level of talent on display highlighted badminton as an untapped sport in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that there are plans in the coming weeks to introduce and promote badminton in schools, particularly in Fiji’s interior regions.

“But we have to look much more strategically to the 2032 Games that will be right next door in Brisbane Australia. So we have seven years to find the future in schools, expose them to tournaments like the nationals, take them down to New Zealand for the Aims Games, take them to Australia, take them to New Caledonia.”

However, Caine stressed that adequate support and sponsorship would be essential to properly develop and nurture selected athletes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.