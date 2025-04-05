Baby Pearls extended squad for Gibraltar named

Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook

Netball Fiji has unveiled its final 35-member extended Baby Pearls squad as preparations intensify for the Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar this September.

The squad features a mix of locally based and overseas players who have been competing at high levels and have pledged their commitment to donning the national colors.

Under the guidance of Assistant Coach Vaiti Waqatabu, a core group of 15 players has been training regularly.

Now, the full squad will engage in rigorous cross-training camps and international tournaments to fine-tune their skills ahead of the global showdown.

Head Coach Simone Nalatu expressed her excitement about the squad’s potential, emphasizing the blend of homegrown and overseas talent.

“We are excited to bring together a strong and talented young group of athletes, both from within Fiji and abroad. The squad has been very committed, training well on the ground at home, and our overseas-based players have shown immense dedication to being part of this journey. This speaks volumes about the growth and depth of Fijian netball talent.”

The first major test for the squad will come on April 8, when they begin a five-day training camp under Nalatu’s leadership.

From this, a traveling 15-member team will be selected to compete in the Ruby North Series from April 23 to 28, providing crucial international match experience.

Netball Fiji has acknowledged the unwavering support from PacificAusSports, which continues to back the team’s preparations for the NWYC.

The federation also extended its gratitude to sponsors, stakeholders, and fans for their ongoing support as the Baby Pearls set their sights on a strong campaign in Gibraltar.

The Netball World Youth Cup will be held on the 19th to the 28th of September.

