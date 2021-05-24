Australia maintains win after NZ thrashing

Australia tore through New Zealand in Wellington to maintain their winning start at the Women’s World Cup.

The tournament favorites posted 269-8, Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath both making half-centuries, while Ash Gardner crashed an astonishing 48 not out from only 18 balls.

With some devastating pace bowling, Perry, McGrath and Darcie Brown reduced the hosts to 35-5.

New Zealand limped to 128 all out, Australia taking victory by 141 runs.

It leaves Australia top of the eight-team table with six points from three games and already on the verge of a place in the semi-finals.

South Africa, who have played a game fewer, are the only other unbeaten side in the competition