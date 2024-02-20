Yee secures athletics scholarship

Braelynn Yee [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji athletics representative Braelynn Yee has been awarded the Griffith University Oceania Australia Foundation Athletics Business Scholarship.

She’s one of the many Fijian athletes in recent years to be awarded an athletic and academic scholarship overseas.

Yee who went with Team Fiji to the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands last year says she’ll never forget the moment she got the scholarship last month.

Article continues after advertisement



Braelynn Yee [Photo: Supplied]

Braelynn is the daughter of former national athlete Braeman Yee.

Her brother Chesley Yee is a former national Karate rep.

The former for Natabua and St. Joseph’s Secondary School student is thankful the scholarship will allow her to pursue a Bachelor of Business but also provide her with a golden opportunity to train with some of the best athletes and coaches in the Oceania Region.