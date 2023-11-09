Team Fiji banks on nations support

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

Athletes Commission Representative to the Pacific Games William Bennion urges the nation to rally behind our athletes as they prepare to embark on their journey to the Solomon Islands in just five days.

In five days, the first set of athletes from Fiji will depart for the Solomon Islands.

Bennion says these athletes will need the full support of our nation.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’d like to call on the members of the public to support our athletes at the games. Please cheer for Team Fiji and we will do our best at the games.”

The President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, received Team Fiji at the State House, where they presented their i-Tatau.



[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

The athletes were assured of the nation’s full support as they strive to make history.

Additionally, Team Fiji introduced the “Lutu i Qele,” their war cry, to the President for the first time.