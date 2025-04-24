Tabuya bets $1k for a new 100m queen

Member of Parliament Lyda Tabuya has bet $1,000 for the female athlete who will break the Fiji Finals Senior Girls 100 meters record.

The record was set by Younis Bese with a time of 12.16 seconds in 2015.

Tabuya is also matching the offer made by well-established commentator Satish Narain for the senior boys.

The MP, who also champions women’s sports in the country, says this is about recognizing the incredible talent and potential of our girls on the track.

She says they deserve the same spotlight and incentives as our boys.

The 100-meter finals will be the curtain raiser at the first day of the Fiji Finals, which starts this morning.

