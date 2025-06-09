Karan sets new benchmark for Fiji at World Cross Country Championships

[Source: Yeshnil Karan/Facebook]

Fiji’s distance running took a significant step forward on the world stage after Yeshnil Karan delivered the country’s best-ever performance at the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee.

Competing in the Senior Men’s 10km, Karan finished 83rd in a strong field of 123 athletes, marking Fiji’s highest placing at the event since making its debut in 1988.

His run placed him ahead of competitors from several established athletics nations, including China, Mexico, India, New Zealand, Canada, Argentina and South Africa.

Athletics Fiji president Joji Liga praised the achievement, describing it as a milestone moment for the sport.

“Yeshnil’s performance is a breakthrough for Fiji at World Cross Country level. To finish where he did on such a demanding course, against athletes from some of the world’s strongest distance-running nations, shows the progress we are making and the potential that exists in our athletes.”

Karan clocked an impressive 32 minutes 55 seconds, posting splits of 9:26 at the 3km mark and 16:09 at 5km.

“The Tallahassee course proved a stern test, featuring steep hills, natural terrain, sand, mud and barrier jumps — conditions that demanded endurance, strength and tactical awareness rather than pure speed.”

This was Karan’s first appearance at the World Cross Country Championships, and it forms a key part of his preparation towards major upcoming targets, including the Oceania Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

“World Cross Country is one of the toughest environments you can put an athlete in. For Yeshnil to handle the conditions the way he did reflects the value of his consistent training and the experience he’s gaining by competing alongside high-level Australian distance runners.”

Fiji’s second representative, Ben Ashe, also delivered an encouraging performance, finishing in 37 minutes 7 seconds.

Ashe improved on his result from the 2023 championships in Bathurst, marking a positive return after spending several years sidelined due to injury.

The championships also had a special moment off the course, with Australia winning gold in the Mixed Relay.

Ashe’s partner, Linden Hall, was part of the victorious team, underlining the high-performance environment surrounding Fiji’s distance runners.

Fiji’s showing in Tallahassee signals growing momentum in long-distance running, with Karan’s historic finish standing as a clear indicator of the nation’s steady rise on the international athletics stage.

