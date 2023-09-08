Jackson plans to take aim at Flo-Jo's 200m world record

Shericka Jackson. [Source: Reuters]

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson will take aim at the women’s 200 metres world record, one of the oldest athletics records on the books, on Friday at the Memorial Van Damme, the penultimate event on the Diamond League schedule.

The 29-year-old stormed to the second fastest time in history – 21.41 seconds – in winning her second consecutive world 200 title last month in Budapest.

The late-Florence Griffith Joyner set the world mark of 21.34 in 1988.

Jackson said if she breaks the record on Friday, it will “ease a little pressure” around the Diamond League Final on Sept. 16-17 in Eugene.

The temperature is expected to reach a high of 31 Celsius on Friday in Brussels.