Inoke hopeful for Pacific Games

Former blue ribbon and Fiji Secondary School long jump record holder Waisale Inoke

Former blue ribbon and Fiji Secondary School long jump record holder Waisale Inoke is keeping his fingers crossed of competing in the Pacific Games later this year.

The former Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School and Sigatoka Methodist College student has secured a scholarship with Neosho Community College in Kansas, USA along with long distance runner Vilorina Nabenia.

The duo is scheduled to leave for the US next month where they will further their studies along with their athletics aspirations.

Article continues after advertisement

Inoke is doubtful about his availability for the Pacific Games in December but he hopes Athletics Fiji will be on top of negotiations for his release.

“I don’t know if I’ll represent Fiji because I’ll be going for this scholarship. Maybe the board members of Athletics Fiji can write a letter to them so they can release me in December for the Pacific Games.”

National triple jump champion Eugene Vollmer who has been closely involved with Inoke’s training says the Rotuma lad is the highest ranked triple jumper in the Pacific at the moment.

Vollmer says Inoke has expressed his interest of competing at the Solomon Islands and Athletics Fiji is aware of his situation.

“It all comes back to planning and we’ll have to see whether it conflicts with the academic year of the college he will go to. That’s all in the air right now and nothing can be confirmed yet.”

Inoke was part of Athletics Fiji’s first Pacific Games trial over the weekend with a season best of 6.66 metres in the long jump.

The Solomon Islands Pacific Games will take place from November 19th to December 2nd.