Experience ahead of Pacific Games vital says Raboiliku

The Royals coach Antonio Raboiliku says the Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad & Tobago has been a wonderful experience to be able to take two youths who were selected from the Coca-Cola games to test out their feet on an international stage before the Pacific Games.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School sprinter Emosi Laqere and Adi Cakobau School sprinter Frances Tuva were the two representatives.

Raboiliku says this experience will elevate the two athletes’ performance after going against the best athletes from around the world.

‘It’s been a wonderful experience just being in that stage where you can compete with the best in the world and for us, I think the only exposure for us was the Coca-Cola games and the weekly competitions that we have here. But to go to that standard, I take my hats off to the athletes.’

Raboiliku adds this is an experience they can build a solid foundation on as they now turn their focus on the next event on their calendar.