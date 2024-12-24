Athletes undergo offseason training

Waliki Satakala

While many across the country are settling into the festive season, members of the Royal Health and Fitness Club have been training vigorously over the past few weeks in preparation for upcoming sporting competitions next year.

The club consists mainly of primary and high school students who are currently undergoing their off-season training for 2025.

According to assistant head coach Waliki Satakala, the objective of their club is to help their athletes reach their full potential, to be ready for whatever competition they hope to compete in.

“We don’t limit ourselves to particular groups or confine ourselves to school-based competitions for our athletes. What we do is more so diversify into areas of strength and conditioning for athletes who wish to be in top shape when they participate in whichever sport they choose.”

He says the club does not focus on preparing their athletes for certain competitions but helps them prepare for any competition of their choosing.

The club consists of more than 100 athletes from ages 10 to 18 and has produced athletes who have gone on to represent the country on the international stage.