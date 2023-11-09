Athletes hopping on planes and coming to Spartan Fiji

Managing Director of Spartan Fiji Chris Heverin says it’s amazing to see athletes from various countries just hopping on a plane to Fiji when they hear about the race happening here.

During the launch yesterday Heverin expresses his amazement at the international turnout, emphasizing the allure of the unfamiliar course for seasoned athletes who have previously conquered Spartan challenges in different corners of the globe.

Heverin says they are eager to test their mettle against the unique challenges that the Fijian terrain presents.

“We had a couple of athletes turn up at the site and said we wanted to come and see how the sites coming together. And these are from the US and the guys said oh you’re here to compete in Spartan. They said yep, we’re doing the 50-kilometre race on Saturday. And they said if you’re registered, they said oh no no we just decided on the weekend and we caught a plane over and we’re going to compete.”

Acknowledging the diverse interest in the race, Heverin stresses that Spartan’s unique edge lies in its ability to captivate athletes with its distinct and challenging courses.

He further extends an invitation to sports enthusiasts, encouraging them to participate in any capacity, whether as competitors or volunteers.

He also thanked landowners and the TLTB for their significant contributions, acknowledging the collaborative efforts that have made this ambitious event possible.

Excitement is brewing as the stage is set for tomorrow’s events, which will kick off with the Spartan Kids Race at the Sabeto racecourse – expected attendance of 500.