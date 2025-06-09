Youths urged to stand against corruption

[File Photo]

Young people are being urged to take a stand against all forms of corruption.

Pacific Regional Coordinator for Transparency International, Losana Tuiraviravi, says youths are the current changemakers who can actively raise awareness, demand accountability, and influence positive change within their communities.

She says youth participation in anti-corruption efforts is sustainable, inclusive, and reflective of their voices.

Tuiraviravi acknowledges that many times, young people are not given relevant platforms to share their concerns on important issues, as they are often regarded as immature or inexperienced.

“This is something that young people shouldn’t be scared of or afraid of—to say that they are inexperienced. Young people have their own lived realities, and whatever issues they face, that is part of their lived experience.”

Tuiraviravi says young people must take ownership of the issue, rather than viewing corruption as a problem of the past.

Anti-Corruption Program Coordinator Dan Zafrir says they are working with youth organisations to enhance their contributions and include them in the decision-making process.

“Youth is a crucial component when it comes to future generations embracing media freedom and understanding what that means for them. And so at UNODC, we work a lot with youth organisations.”

Zafrir adds that they are also engaging with the Pacific Youth Council Against Corruption, as the next generation needs to take ownership of what’s happening in their country and lead the way toward a corruption-free future.

