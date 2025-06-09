Youth lead the charge for smarter food choices

Supplied

Young people in Fiji are calling for clearer and more honest food labelling to help consumers make healthier choices.

At the launch of the Consumer Council’s Front of Pack Labelling report titled ‘Label Logic’, youth participants stress the need to understand the contents of the food they purchase.

Azaria Smith, a youth participant highlights the importance of checking product labels before buying food, noting that without reading labels, people cannot know if the food is healthy or safe to eat.

She also points out that failing to check labels can lead to serious illness, especially among young children.

Another youth participant, Maki’uti Seruvatu, explains that many young people often rely on convenient foods such as instant noodles because of their appealing taste.

“Youths nowadays usually eat a lot of dry snacks like noodles. You see many kids buying them from shops because they like the taste. They enjoy the flavors because of the spicy taste. However, these foods are bad for their health and can cause stomach aches the next day or so.”

He says such labels can be misleading, as these products may contain additives that are harmful to health.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says the report is necessary due to the growing health crisis in Fiji caused by poor diets and increasing rates of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and obesity.

She explains that many families struggle with health costs and premature deaths related to diet, and that people want to make healthier choices but often lack the knowledge to understand food labels.

Shandil stresses the importance of involving youth in food labelling discussions, encouraging them to become advocates for healthier choices within their communities.

The ‘Label Logic’ report calls for stronger regulations on food labelling in Fiji to empower consumers with the information they need to reduce preventable diseases and improve public health.

