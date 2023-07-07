Youth is crucial for agricultural sector: Rayalu

[ Source : Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu emphasized the underrepresentation of young people in Fiji’s crucial agricultural sector.

He made these comments at the commissioning of the Climate-Smart Agriculture and Resilient School Garden Project at Navesau Adventist High School.

Rayalu acknowledged the potential of the youth in unlocking the sector’s full potential, including strengthening local food systems, feeding communities, and creating employment opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister reaffirms the Ministry’s strong support for establishing school gardens, which act as outdoor classrooms, teaching essential skills such as sustainable farming, composting, and environmental

“Young people are key agents for positive change, not only in Fiji but worldwide. The Ministry of Agriculture, through its Youth in Agriculture Policy 2022-2027 and increased support in its 2023-2024 budget, will continue to work with its partners to support the establishment of sustainable gardens for young people’s health and wellbeing.”

The collaborative project, implemented by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and funded by the Canadian government, provides practical training, drip irrigation systems, and necessary resources to promote sustainable gardening practices.

The initiative aims to empower young farmers and entrepreneurs and promote regional diversity within the school’s multicultural student body.