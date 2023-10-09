Youth from Nadroga graduated as advocates for responsible fishing

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Twenty-nine young individuals hailing from Naidiri and Malomalo Village in Nadroga have successfully completed an intensive fisherman training program.

Armed with essential skills and knowledge, these youths are poised to champion responsible fishing practices, bridging the gap between national laws and customary rules.

During the closing ceremony of this transformative training, Minister for Youth, Jese Saukuru, underscored the pivotal role these empowered young advocates will play in environmental conservation.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru.

Recognizing the urgent need for sustainable practices and climate change mitigation, Saukuru has called upon these young leaders to spearhead efforts that ensure a harmonious and ecologically thriving future for generations to come.

Furthermore, he has urged the participants to initiate awareness campaigns in their respective villages and settlements.



The Minister says their mission is to foster a deep understanding of the importance of local fisheries management, while also disseminating vital information regarding relevant laws and best practices.

Saukuru reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its youth, emphasizing continued investment in their development through robust support systems and inclusive policies.

The training, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Fisheries, marks a significant step towards sustainable and responsible fishing practices in Nadroga.