Youth crime surges amid parenting gaps

Rising youth crime and drug abuse are raising alarms across communities with police stressing that families must take a more active role in guiding children.

Inspector Usaia Donu of the Police Serious Organised Crime Unit states that weak family structures and poor parenting often drive young people toward crime and drug abuse.

He reiterated that families should act as the first line of defence, providing support, guidance and moral grounding to prevent children from turning to crime.

“The indication already shows. We don’t have to, it’s not a question about bringing corporal punishment. We look at back our history, we recall what happened, as we can see the crime nowadays is without corporal punishment.”



Police Serious Organised Crime Unit, Inspector Usaia Donu.

Inspector Donu confirms police still receive reports of children being physically punished at home and handle each case according to the law.

He emphasises that corporal punishment remains unlawful and is not the solution.

Insepctor Donu adds that surge in youth crime and drug use underlines the urgent need for families to legally guide and support their children to protect communities.

