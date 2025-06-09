Yellow ribbon walk heads to Bua

The Acting Commissioner for the Fiji Correction Service, Auta Moceisuva, yesterday announced the launch of the Yellow Ribbon Walk and Symposium, to be held in Nabouwalu, Bua, on March 27 and 28.

This will be the first time the event is hosted in Bua, with the Service aiming to proactively engage communities amid concerns about growing vulnerabilities in isolated regions.

A meeting will be convened with chiefs, Turaga ni Koro, women and youth representatives, NGOs and government officials to discuss social reintegration and the role of the Vanua and families.

The Yellow Ribbon Walk is expected to attract around 3,000 participants.

Article continues after advertisement

Moceisuva has also invited members of the media for a tour of the Naboro Prison Complex this Friday to gain firsthand insight into correctional operations and rehabilitation programs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.