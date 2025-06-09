Year 12 pass rate drops slightly to 74 percent

Year 12 students have recorded a 74 percent pass rate in the 2025 Fiji Year 12 Certificate Examination — a slight drop from 76 percent in 2024.

The Ministry of Education announced this ahead of the release of provisional results tomorrow. A total of 12,020 students sat the examination last year.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro congratulated students for their dedication and perseverance.

He also acknowledged the vital role of teachers, school heads, parents, guardians and school management committees in supporting students throughout the year.

Five schools achieved a 100 percent pass rate this year, up from four in 2024. The top-performing schools are Nadarivatu High, Levuka Public School, Rabi High School, Valebasoga Secondary School and Duavata Secondary School.

Five government schools also improved their results — Levuka Public, Queen Victoria School, Sila Central College, Suva Grammar School and Nasinu Secondary School — reflecting progress in teaching and learning outcomes across the country.

Provisional results will be available online at www.examresults.gov.fj

Students can access their results using their Examination Code Number and personal login details.

Those without internet access can collect their results from their schools or District Education Offices.

Students wishing to apply for a recount or remark have 30 days to submit applications to the Examinations and Assessment Office at Gohil Building or their nearest District Education Office.

Radrodro is urging students and parents to approach the process responsibly.

