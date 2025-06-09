World Radio Day honors broadcasters for connecting communities

Radio broadcasting in Fiji officially began in 1935 and has been a trusted part of Fijian communities for generations, connecting remote villages and keeping families informed while sharing news, culture, and companionship.

Despite rapid technological evolution, from digital media to Artificial Intelligence, radio remains irreplaceable when it comes to delivering factual, evidence-based information.

Permanent Secretary for Information, Eseta Nadakuitavuki, says technology may enhance broadcasting tools, but it can never replicate the human touch of radio, the warmth of a familiar voice, the trust between broadcaster and listener, and the connection it creates across communities.

Today, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation celebrated World Radio Day with the theme “AI is a tool, not a voice,” and the Permanent Secretary praised it for being one of Fiji’s longest-serving radio broadcasters.

“There’s a lot of misinformation and disinformation going out to the public. You and I all need to have the correct factual, evidence-based information. So that’s our goal. And I ask that we strengthen our relationship with each other. As we celebrate World Radio Day, I would like us to honor every broadcaster, technician, producer, and of course the listeners, who keep the spirit of radio alive. For me personally, you keep me company throughout the day, and you are there beside me as a radio.”

Nadakuitavuki adds that UNESCO declared in 2011 that February 13 would be observed annually as World Radio Day.

Looking ahead to 2026, she highlights the theme of Radio and AI, expressing excitement about learning more about how both can work together.

Similar views were shared by the British High Commissioner to Fiji, Kanbar Hossein-Bor, stating that radio is an important medium today because it inspires trust.

“It’s a real honour to have been at FBC today, where the UK and Fiji have such a long-established relationship with the BBC and FBC. Radio is an important medium in this modern age. It conveys a real sense of trust, and I wish everyone a happy World Radio Day. We all know the reason and purpose of this event, and that is to recognize the importance of radio as a tool and a medium for disseminating information.”

As World Radio Day is celebrated, every broadcaster, producer, and listener is honored for keeping the spirit of radio alive, providing constant companionship and connection to audiences everywhere.

