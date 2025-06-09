Women’s rights need action, not just words: Singh

Women’s empowerment is not just about slogans, but it is about strengthening families, protecting rights and taking real action every day.

This was highlighted by Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh while speaking at an International Women’s Day event at Tanoa Hotel in Suva yesterday.

Singh highlighted the daily sacrifices of Fijian women, from mothers who wake before dawn to care for their households, to working women who juggle jobs, children and extended family responsibilities.

“I believe that International Women’s Day should be every day. Women must be appreciated every day for all they do, for all they do for the family.”

Article continues after advertisement

Singh paid tribute to the invisible labour women carry, saying many families succeed because of women who work quietly behind the scenes without complaint.

He stressed that empowerment must go beyond words.

Singh says women have fundamental rights, to safe and decent work, equal pay, protection from harassment, maternity protection and equal business opportunities.

He confirmed that labour laws are being strengthened to improve workplace protections, including reforms targeting harassment and discrimination.

“If you are complying, there is no reason to worry. Make sure you observe the minimum standards.”

Singh also acknowledged returned women workers under overseas labour mobility programs, saying their skills, confidence and savings must translate into long-term opportunities through reintegration support, entrepreneurship pathways and training.

Australian Deputy High Commissioner Clair McNamara echoed the message, saying women are the heartbeat of families and communities.

She says through labour mobility pathways, many women have gained skills, built businesses, supported their children’s education and uplifted entire households.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.