Women get the tools to master finance and digital tech

Fiji is pushing to strengthen women’s access to finance and digital tools through the Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan (WEE-NAP).

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran said the plan aims to ensure women have the resources, knowledge, and protections needed to fully participate in the financial system.

Many women continue to face barriers in accessing banking, savings, insurance, and credit, particularly those in informal settlements, rural and maritime areas, and women living with disabilities.

“We also understand that access alone is not enough. Many women face challenges in understanding financial products or using digital platforms confidently. That’s why this pillar includes support for financial and digital literacy – so women can make informed decisions, manage their money safely and use technology to grow their businesses or access services.”

Kiran emphasised that women’s financial inclusion is a key pillar of WEE-NAP.

She added that every woman should feel confident and included in Fiji’s growing digital economy.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to empower women economically and reduce financial inequalities across Fiji.

