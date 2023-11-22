Women at Expo speak out against gender base violence

The 6th National Women’s Expo in Suva [Source: Fiji Government]

Some of the 360 women attending the 6th National Women’s Expo in Suva shared their experiences of gender-based violence at a pre-event yesterday.

The pre-event was also attended by Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Ewen McDonald, Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya, and Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali.

McDonald reaffirms the importance of working collectively to address this issue.

The Expo is a great opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry and talents of Fijian women and to support economic opportunities.

The Expo is underway at Suva’s Vodafone Arena.