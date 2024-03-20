Woman receives suspended sentence for manslaughter

A mother has been found guilty of manslaughter in a case stemming from negligence in her duty of care.

The court heard that Reapi Namosimalua left her two-year-old and eight-month-old son unattended near a creek while she attended to household chores.

Tragically, the child drowned.

Article continues after advertisement

She was charged with one count of manslaughter.

The incident took place on September 11, 2021, at Malake Island in the Western Division.

While Namosimalua expressed some remorse during the proceedings, the court noted that genuine remorse was lacking.

However, given mitigating factors such as her clean record as a first-time offender, her young age at the time of the incident and her plea of guilty, the court opted for a sentence of two years, 11 months and 15 days imprisonment, suspended for three years.

Namosimalua has been ordered to undergo counselling facilitated by the Social Welfare Department or a recommended NGO.

Failure to comply with these orders may result in further legal action.

The court acknowledged the gravity of the offence and has also emphasized the need for parents and caregivers to uphold their responsibilities diligently.