Ten Ra families benefit from new water project

The project was funded through an allocation of more than $37,000 under the Ministry’s Self-Help Programme.

Ten families in Vunidralagaci Village in the district of Nalaba, Ra, are celebrating improved access to clean and reliable drinking water.

This as their new community water project has been commissioned by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Mosese Bulitavu..

The Vunidralagaci Water Project is expected to significantly improve the quality of life for villagers who have relied on a nearby creek for generations to meet their daily water needs, including drinking, cooking and bathing.

The project was funded through an allocation of more than $37,000 under the Ministry’s Self-Help Programme.

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Speaking at the commissioning, Bulitavu said the Government remained committed to ensuring rural and remote communities have access to essential services.

Bulitavu added that the project was an investment in the future of Vunidralagaci Village, noting that it would improve living conditions, support better hygiene and sanitation, and provide families with greater peace of mind through easier access to safe water.

The Vunidralagaci Water Project is one of several rural development initiatives aimed at improving basic infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for communities across Fiji.