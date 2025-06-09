Wanfire Music Festival to celebrate Pacific Island culture

file photo

The Heineken Wanfire Music Festival 2025 is set to celebrate Pacific Island culture, bringing diverse artists together and uniting music fans in Suva.

Spinning Village Managing Director Tikiko Koroicawiri says the festival will feature strong representation from Melanesian communities, with performances from Solomon Islands’ Wantoks and Jah Boy, Papua New Guinea’s Tonton Malele and Kali D, as well as Wills and DJ Pax from Vanuatu.

The headline act, award-winning Stan Walker, embodies the spirit of the festival.

Article continues after advertisement

“Stan Walker, who’s coming in, he represents everything that the festival stands for, which is pride in your indigeneity, pride in your language and your stories as indigenous people. So I think what people can really look forward to is an energy charged event.”

Koroicawiri says this is the first festival of its kind in Suva and marks a milestone for Fiji’s live music scene.

He acknowledged recent growth in the sector through events like Homecoming, VT1s, and ResFest, adding that government recognition and partnerships will help the industry flourish.

He says the future of Fiji’s live music scene looks bright, with more opportunities for audiences to enjoy world-class performances in the years ahead.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.