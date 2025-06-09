WAF rolls out major upgrade

[file photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji is accelerating efforts to bring clean, reliable water to communities long without access to treated supplies.

Many underserved areas are located between major urban centers, including inland Sigatoka and Ba, Momi in Nadi, Tavua, Lautoka, and the Tailevu Corridor.

WAF Chief Executive Seru Soderberg states WAF’s master plans aim to close these gaps and future-proof the water system.

WAF Chief Executive Seru Soderberg

He adds that the Rural Water Supply Scheme Program is resolving current shortages through building dams, reservoirs, and reticulation networks.

“Where we are looking at extending our services and in the future also building additional treatment plants and putting in additional networks to cover this gap and bring more Fijians onto the treated water supply system network.”

Soderberg emphasises that WAF remains focused on providing equitable water access across the country while planning for growing demand.

