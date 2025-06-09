Vuvale Union is a historic turning point: Rabuka

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has declared Fiji’s newly signed Vuvale Union with Australia is a historic turning point.

He states that the treaty will shape relations between the two nations for centuries to come.

Rabuka says the agreement marks a defining moment in Fiji’s foreign relations, describing it as a unique and deeply significant partnership grounded in trust, respect and a long-standing friendship.

He acknowledged Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the commitment to move forward together, stressing the deal reflects the growing maturity of ties between Fiji and Australia.

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The Prime Minister says the treaty goes beyond shared interests, pointing to a deep historical bond forged through joint service in major global conflicts and peacekeeping missions — from the World Wars to deployments across the Middle East, Africa and the Pacific.

Rabuka also highlighted Australia’s critical support during the COVID-19 pandemic and noted both countries are now navigating new global pressures, including the ongoing fuel crisis.

He says the Vuvale Union is not just about Fiji and Australia, but is designed to serve as a model for regional unity, cooperation and long-term peace.

“Rabuka says Pacific nations understand the true cost of conflict through their peacekeeping experiences, and this partnership is a commitment to protecting peace for future generations.”

Meanwhile, Chief Negotiator and Head of the Office of Pacific Australia Elizabeth Peak says the agreement has the potential to benefit not just the two countries, but the wider region and beyond.

Peak says the union could become a blueprint for other nations, driving stronger cooperation in peacebuilding, economic security, climate action and the fight against transnational crime.

She adds the initiative signals a bold step toward deeper integration between Fiji and Australia, with closer collaboration expected across economic, security and people-to-people connections.