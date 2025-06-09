Vulakoro appointed as Ambassador for Sport in France and Europe

Julian Vulakoro with his spouse at the Opéra Garnier [Source: Ambassade de France aux Fidji - France in Fiji/Facebook]

Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka, has officially appointed Julian Vulakoro as Fiji’s Ambassador for Sport in France and Europe, representing the Fijian Government in promoting sports diplomacy and fostering international sporting ties.

Vulakoro, is a former Fijian rugby international, having earned four caps for the national team.

Over the past two decades, he has played for several leading French rugby clubs and has been a key figure in strengthening the presence of Fijian athletes in Europe.

He currently serves as the Fiji Rugby Union’s representative in Europe and leads the association “Les Fidjiens en France” (Fijians in France), which provides support and networking opportunities for Fijian players based in the region.

Vulakoro has also been a long-standing partner of the Embassy of France in Fiji contributing to various initiatives aimed at deepening people-to-people connections through sport.

He facilitated the deployment of four Fijian volunteers under the France Voluntaries program, promoting inclusion through sport, and played a vital logistical role in coordinating Fijian delegations attending the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the 2024 Olympic Games, and the United Nations Conference on Oceans in Nice.

In his new capacity as Ambassador for Sport, Vulakoro will engage with fans, athletes, and sporting organizations across France and Europe to promote Fiji’s athletic talent and build enthusiasm for the nation’s sporting culture.

The Government has extended its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Vulakoro as he assumes his new role in advancing Fiji’s sporting diplomacy and representation abroad.

