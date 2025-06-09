Vuibureta handed suspended sentence

Lui Vuibureta also known as Xcon in court this morning

The Suva Magistrate Court has handed Lui Vuibureta also known as Xcon on social media a suspend sentence for breaching three of his bail conditions.

Magistrate Lisiate Fotofili gave an aggregate sentence of two month, 14 days which was reduced to one month 14 days considering his time spent in remand.

Vuibureta’s sentence has been suspended for 18 months and has been ordered not to reoffend for that period.

He breached three of his bail conditions namely, failing to deactivate his social media accounts, failing to surrender his passport and refraining on his accounts while on bail.

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Magistrate Fotofile while sentencing Vuibureta told the court that social media has become toxic and can be fatal to the victims.

The judge stated that he was satisfied that he breached his bail without any reasonable excuse.

The court considered his mitigation as a first time offender, remorseful, pleading guilty, unemployed and taking care of a young family.

The Magistrates also told the court that after going through his caution interview that Vuibureta was not truthful lied to the officers which is a serious offense, however the magistrate didnt consider that in his sentence for this matter.

The 32-year-old was ordered to maintain good behaviour and the aim of this sentence was to deter others from similar behaviors.

Vuibureta has been given 28 days to appeal.