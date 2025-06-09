Voters must re-register for local government elections

Fijians will have to re-register to vote if they wish to participate in the upcoming Local Government Elections, says Supervisor Of Elections Ana Mataiciwa.

She said this during a briefing with heads of media organisation in Suva this afternoon.

Mataiciwa says while the FEO already has the national register of voters for General Elections, voters will need to re-register for the Local Government Polls.

Mataiciwa says voters who re-register will be issued a new voter card which will have their Local Government and General Elections polling venues.

She says voters who do not come in to re-register to participate in the Local Government Elections can still use their current voter ID cards in the next General Election.

Mataiciwa says independent candidates who wish to contest in the Local Government Elections only need 8 signatures and to pay a fee of $200.

She also says the method of voting will be first past the post, as opposed to the current General Election system where those contesting the polls are required to meet a certain threshold.

Mataiciwa says the process towards the Local Government Elections will begin next Friday with the launch of awareness.

She says voter registration will be held from 13 April to the issue of the writ by the Electoral Commission.

Mataiciwa says recruitment of election officials will be conducted from 13 April to 16 May, followed by training of election officials from 27 July to 16 August.

She says candidates will be vying for 141 councilors positions, there will be a total of 40 wards and 72 polling venues, made up of 27 in the central division, 8 in the eastern, 9 in the northern, and 28 in the western.