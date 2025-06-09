Vosarogo says 1993 oil report needs modern validation

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says claims of potential oil reserves in Fiji waters need modern validation before any conclusions can be made.

The comments follow renewed attention on a 1993 public report suggesting possible oil deposits beneath Fiji’s ocean floors.

He says the report, signed by the then Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Ratu Ovini Bokini, identifies possible oil prospects in the Yasawa Islands, Bligh Water, and the Bau Basin. However, recent social media posts claim the site in the Yasawas could produce up to two billion barrels of oil per year.

Vosarogo clarifies that the government is not currently exploring for oil, and says the report and claims require updated studies to be considered reliable.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is a report, not confidential, but public, on that research. If we are to consider those findings today, more work is needed because it was conducted decades ago, and exploration tools and knowledge have improved since then.”

He adds that until such validation is done, the figures and prospects remain unverified. The 1993 report serves as a historical reference, but any new exploration requires modern technology and rigorous studies to confirm the presence of oil in Fiji waters.

Meanwhile, public consultations on the Mining Act of 1965 and the Quarries Act of 1939 begin on March 9 and run until April 18, giving Fijians an opportunity to provide input on the country’s mining and resource management policies.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.