Villages take action to preserve forests

The villages of Nawaisomo and Naseuseu on Beqa Island have planted 200 native and fruit trees as part of their contribution to the government’s ambitious tree-planting campaign.

This initiative supports the government’s target of planting 30 million trees within 15 years.

This effort not only helps restore forested areas but also contributes to improving biodiversity in the region.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Nawaisomo Village headman Savenaca Vukicea, the villager’s active participation reflects a growing awareness of the importance of preserving their natural environment for future generations.

The villagers are also working towards establishing a forest park on the island.

The villages of Dakuni and Dakuibeqa have also established mangrove nurseries along their coastlines.

Dakuni Village headman Nimilote Ratudina states that mangroves are essential for protecting coastal areas from erosion, providing habitats for marine life and serving as natural barriers against rising sea levels and storm surges.

During a recent Fish Smart Workshop held on Beqa Island, organized by Change in collaboration with the Pacific Blue Foundation, Ministry of Forestry Forester Maraia Tokairavua emphasized the significance of community involvement in achieving the country’s long-term sustainability goals.

The 30 Million Trees in 15 Years campaign is seen as a collective national effort that requires the full commitment of all Fijians.