DPM Prasad meets US Treasury senior officials

(L-R) Robert Kaproth, Biman Prasad, Margaret Kuhlow [Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, held high-level talks with senior U.S. Department of the Treasury officials in Milan, Italy, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties between Fiji and the United States.

Meeting with Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia, Robert Kaproth, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Development Finance and Policy, Margaret Kuhlow, DPM Prasad discussed a range of key issues.

This included the recent imposition of 32 percent tariffs on Fijian exports by the United States, the global economic outlook, and strategies to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Article continues after advertisement



Robert Kaproth & Professor Biman Prasad [Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

Professor Prasad acknowledged the progress being made toward a resolution on the tariff issue, noting that Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica is leading the negotiations in close coordination with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

U.S. Treasury officials highlighted their commitment to finding a constructive solution, describing the ongoing discussions as positive and rooted in the enduring relationship between the two nations.

The U.S. Treasury officials noted that Fiji is among a select group of countries being prioritized for a bilateral agreement by U.S. trade officials.

The Deputy Assistant Secretaries reaffirmed the U.S. Treasury’s continued support for Fiji’s development aspirations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.