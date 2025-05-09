Fiji and NZ strengthen labour mobility cooperation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji and New Zealand reaffirms their commitment to strengthening labour mobility partnerships, following high-level meetings in Wellington this week.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh met with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Winston Peters, where they discussed the welfare of Fijian workers under the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme.

Close to one thousand Fijians are currently employed across New Zealand under the RSE scheme.

Further discussions were held with New Zealand Minister for Immigration Erica Stanford, focusing on improving the management and support of Fijian nationals participating in the programme.

The visit, which concludes tomorrow, includes direct engagements with RSE workers in Tauranga and Hawke’s Bay to assess conditions and gather feedback on-site.

The Ministry says the visit reflects ongoing efforts to protect the welfare of Fijian workers abroad and improve the effectiveness of regional labour mobility programmes.

Singh is accompanied by Acting Permanent Secretary Atish Kumar, Manager of Foreign Employment Services Gaayetri Prasad, and senior officials from the Ministry of Employment.

Officials from New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment also participated in the bilateral discussions.

