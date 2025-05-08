Gujarati IDC begins this weekend

The Fiji Gujarati Sports Association’s Inter-District Championship (IDC) kicks off this weekend at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Eight teams will compete in the 2025 tournament, with one team, United, traveling from New Zealand.

A total of 160 players are registered, with 91 overseas-based and 69 Fiji-based players.

Article continues after advertisement

While the IDC is a highlight of the football calendar, the FGSA has organized a variety of sports, including netball, volleyball, futsal, 7-aside football, badminton, and squash.

The association has recently focused on encouraging greater participation from its female members, which has been successful.

In addition to the tournament, the FGSA will host its 70th Celebration Night on Sunday, May 11th, 2025, at Kshatriya Hall, Des Voux Road, Suva.

The event is intended to celebrate the association’s 70th year with performances by members of the Gujarati community.

The tournament will run from this Saturday to next week Monday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.