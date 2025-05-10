Fiji remains committed to sustainable tourism

Fiji is reinforcing its commitment to sustainable tourism by strengthening regional collaboration under the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Framework.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka outlined a shared vision for tourism that drives inclusive economic growth while pre-serving the Pacific’s natural and cultural heritage.

Gavoka says this unity is at the heart of Fiji’s National Sustainable Tourism Framework.

He adds that the Framework is more than a policy as it is a blueprint for a future where tourism uplifts all stakeholders.

“Together, we will continue to foster inclusive growth, environmental stewardship, and economic resilience across the Pacific. This unity is at the heart of Fiji’s National Sustainable Tourism Framework.”

Gavoka encouraged delegates from across the region to seize opportunities, foster partnerships, and rethink traditional tourism models.

The SPTE 2025 brings together a dynamic mix of returning industry leaders and fresh new voices with 58 returning sellers and 22 participants.

