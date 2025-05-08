Drua focuses on flair and discipline

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson is backing his side’s signature attacking style to shine in their must-win clash against the Blues this Friday night.

While the Drua top the competition in line breaks, Jackson says converting those chances into points, and maintaining discipline, will be crucial against one of Super Rugby Pacific’s most structured and physical teams.

The Drua have shown impressive composure this season with one of the lowest penalty counts in the league, but Jackson knows the Blues will test them at set-piece.

“Certainly our discipline’s been outstanding at the moment. I think we’re pretty much the lowest penalty count at the moment in terms of the competition.”

He emphasized that maintaining structure without losing the team’s trademark flair will be the key to victory.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua take on the Blues at 7.05 pm this Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium for round 13 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

