Appeal process open for Team Fiji selection

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) announced the final delegation that will represent Team Fiji at the upcoming Pacific Mini Games.

The contingent comprises a total of 186 members, including 73 male and 63 female athletes, along with essential team officials and support staff.

In accordance with FASANOC’s Selection Justification Policy, any athlete or official who believes they have been unfairly excluded from the team has the right to appeal this decision.

All appeals must be submitted in writing, clearly outlining the grounds for the appeal, and directed to the FASANOC Secretary General-CEO via email at [email protected].

The deadline for submitting appeals is 11:00 PM this Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Appeals must be lodged within 48 hours of this official team announcement.

FASANOC is actively collaborating with National Federations to ensure all financial obligations are met, enabling athletes to secure their well-deserved participation at the Games.

