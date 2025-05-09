Time and chance for Zee

Zuriel Togiatama [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Fijian Drua hooker Zuriel Togiatama is embracing a standout season in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, saying increased game time and trust from head coach Glen Jackson have played a major role in his development.

The front-rower has become a reliable figure in the Drua pack and is already thinking about the next generation of players coming through.

“Honestly, I give a lot of thanks to Jacko. He’s given me a lot of trust, and with that trust I’ve been able to be given a lot of game time this year, which I’m really grateful for.”

Article continues after advertisement

Togiatama says it’s been a season of growth not just on the field, but off it too — and he hopes to pass that experience on to upcoming hookers aspiring to wear the Drua jersey.

As the team prepares for a crucial showdown against the Blues, he says the message has been simple: stay focused and enjoy the moment.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua take on the Blues at 7.05 pm this Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium for round 13 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.