Fijian rugby star passes away in train accident

[Photo Credit: L'equipe]

Fijian rugby winger Josaia Raisuqe passed away on Thursday morning (french time) after being hit by a train on his way to training.

The 30-year-old, who played in France for clubs like Stade Français and Nevers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raisuqe represented Fiji at the Olympic Games in Paris last year, winning a silver medal.

He spent the majority of his career in France, representing Stade Francais, Nevers and Castres, and had agreed to join Brive ahead of next season.

His flair and physicality earned him a loyal following and respect across European rugby circles.

His death has shocked the rugby community, with tributes flowing in from fans and former teammates.

