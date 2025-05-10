COMPOL orders probe into alleged misconduct

file photo

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed the Internal Affairs Unit to investigate allegations of misconduct made against police officers.

The officers were responding to a report in Nabitu Village in Tailevu last night.

The officers are believed to have been attending to a complaint of the kids allegedly throwing stones at a “bolabola” where a family was having a meeting.

It is alleged that officers forcefully took kids out of their house without any valid evidence.

One of the family member states that the youngest brother took out his phone to get the whole thing on video following which the officers allegedly verbally threatened the kid.

Tudravu says the allegations are concerning, as they undermine ongoing efforts to build public trust and confidence.

He adds that, at a time when the police are working to regain trust, such allegations damage their progress.

Tudravu also says officers are constantly reminded to do better by return-ing to the core values of policing and serving with integrity and professionalism at all times.

The Acting Director of Internal Affairs has been tasked with looking into the matter and is expected to provide a report to the Commissioner’s office as soon as possible.

