Knights makes comeback to secure win

The Gold Coast Titans have secured one of their most impressive victories in recent memory, rallying from a 20-0 deficit to defeat the Newcastle Knights 24-20 yesterday.

The win marks a pivotal moment in the Titans’ season, ending a winless stretch since their 30-12 triumph over the Roosters in Round 4.

It also comes amid mounting pressure on coach Des Hasler, whose future had been the subject of intense speculation in recent days.

After an early penalty goal to Newcastle, the match quickly turned into a gritty arm-wrestle, with both forward packs battling for dominance.

It wasn’t until a powerful run from a rampaging back-rower that the game saw its opening try.

