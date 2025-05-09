Drua mourns Raisuqe’s sudden passing

Fiji 7s Olympic silver medalist Josaia Raisuqe [Source: Planet Rugby]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the wider Fiji rugby community are in mourning, following the tragic and sudden passing of Fiji 7s Olympic silver medalist Josaia Raisuqe.

The 30-year-old died in France after being involved in an accident, as confirmed by his club, Castres Olympique.

In a heartfelt message on social media, the Fijian Drua said that although it is game day against the Blues, their hearts are heavy as they grieve the loss of more than just a player; they have lost a brother, a teammate, and a true son of Fijian rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

The Drua expressed that Raisuqe’s spirit will forever live on in the game and in their hearts.

They also extended prayers to Raisuqe’s family in the iTaukei language, reflecting the deep cultural and personal ties within the rugby community.

According to French media reports, Raisuqe’s car was struck by a train at a level crossing near Castres’ Levezou training centre in Saïx.

Raisuqe was a beloved figure, remembered not only for his remarkable talent on the field but also for his infectious energy, resilience, and the pride he carried for Fiji on the world stage.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.