Businessman reflects on girmit connection

Raman Lal Vallabh [Photo: Supplied]

As Fiji commemorates 146 years since the arrival of the first indentured labourers from India, 87-year-old Raman Lal Vallabh of Labasa has reflected on his family’s Girmit connection.

Vallabh’s grandfather arrived in Fiji from India in 1917 under the indentured labour system.

Although he never met his grandfather, Vallabh says the legacy of the Girmitiyas has shaped his life and career.

In 1968, he moved to Labasa, where he started a photography business with minimal resources.

“We didn’t inherit wealth, but we inherited courage, and that was enough to start something of our own.”

Vallabh says over the years, their business grew, contributing to the town’s development and earning community trust.

The 2025 Girmit Day celebration takes place in Labasa from May 10th to 12th.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Preserving the Past and Envisioning the Future.”

